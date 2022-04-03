Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.24% of Commercial Metals worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE:CMC opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.