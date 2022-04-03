CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $7.64. CommScope shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 6,251 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 158,634 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

