Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVLT. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.91. 179,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,381. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

