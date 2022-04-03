Compass (NYSE:COMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Compass alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.89.

COMP stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Compass has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $21.10.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass (COMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.