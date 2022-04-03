Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 3.8%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.56. 31,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,613,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -3.12.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. Compass’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

