Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $38,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

