Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNDT. TheStreet cut Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Conduent to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of CNDT opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,085 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 114,454 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Conduent by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.