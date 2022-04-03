Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNDT opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

