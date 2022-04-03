Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,731,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,082,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 518,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,115 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,047,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $454.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $404.91 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

