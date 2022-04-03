Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $151.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.82.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

