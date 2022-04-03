Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.12 Million Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.14% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPI opened at $164.58 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.00 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.29.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

