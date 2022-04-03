Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $7.39 Million Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of LCI Industries worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,318,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in LCI Industries by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $101.96 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

LCI Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

