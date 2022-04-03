Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67,005 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $179,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.40 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

