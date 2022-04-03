Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LendingTree by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.97 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.50.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

