Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,246 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $4,496,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 61.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $222.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.25 and a 200-day moving average of $229.13. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

