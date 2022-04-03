Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 58,267 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,267 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.19% of Varonis Systems worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 54.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of VRNS opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.27. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

