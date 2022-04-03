Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes $3 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 217,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of CNX Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CNX Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CNX Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CNX Resources by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 80,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of CNX opened at $21.02 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

