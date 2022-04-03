Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $318.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

