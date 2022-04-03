Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.22. 134,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,691. The firm has a market cap of $217.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.49. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,405.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 446,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,619 and sold 108,053 shares valued at $1,201,753. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

