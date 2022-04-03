ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get ContraFect alerts:

CFRX stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $149.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.57.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ContraFect by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 162,732 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.