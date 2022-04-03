Contrasting Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) & Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF)

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) and Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Constellation Software and Grafton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 2 4 0 2.67 Grafton Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Constellation Software presently has a consensus target price of $2,558.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.45%. Given Constellation Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Grafton Group.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Software and Grafton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 6.07% 54.31% 12.74% Grafton Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Constellation Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Constellation Software and Grafton Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $5.11 billion 7.20 $311.00 million $14.65 118.43 Grafton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Grafton Group.

Risk & Volatility

Constellation Software has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grafton Group has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Grafton Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Grafton Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction. This segment operates 487 branches primarily under the Selco, Buildbase, and Leyland SDM brands in the South East, Midlands, and North of England; the Chadwicks brand in the Republic of Ireland; and the MacBlair brand in Northern Ireland; and the Isero, Polvo, and Gunters en Meuser brands in the Netherlands. The company's Retailing segment engages in DIY retailing and home improvement business that supplies a range of products, including paints, lighting products, homestyle products, housewares, bathroom products, and kitchens, as well as gardening and Christmas products. This segment operates 35 stores primarily under the Woodie's brand. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures silo-based dry mortar for use in new build residential and commercial construction projects in England and Scotland; plastic pipe systems in Dublin; and wooden staircase in the United Kingdom. Grafton Group plc was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

