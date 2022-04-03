Contrasting PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) & Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.62, indicating that its share price is 562% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PDF Solutions and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.01%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -19.35% -8.61% -7.01% Data443 Risk Mitigation -110.75% N/A -143.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDF Solutions and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $111.06 million 9.23 -$21.49 million ($0.58) -46.86 Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 0.32 -$13.91 million N/A N/A

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDF Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDF Solutions (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. It also provides design-for-inspection (DFI) Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments; eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) system, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers, as well as Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected from DFI on-chip instruments using the eProbe tool. In addition, the company offers Cimetrix software products that enables equipment manufacturers to provide industry standard interfaces on their products; and software-as-a-service, software related services, and characterization services. It sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing suppliers, original device manufacturers, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation (Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

