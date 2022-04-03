Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

OFC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,727. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

