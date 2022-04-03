Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Costamare has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth about $638,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

