Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 357,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. Cowen has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $741.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cowen will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 5.49%.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

