Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVLU. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Lulus Fashion Lounge stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 702,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,137. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47.
About Lulus Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.
