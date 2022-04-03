Craig Hallum Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.72.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $162.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 698,184 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $99,170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

