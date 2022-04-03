Credit Suisse Group Lowers Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $59.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 243,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $222,689,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,921,000 after purchasing an additional 677,196 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

