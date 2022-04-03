Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

NYSE:CS opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

