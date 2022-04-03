Credits Reaches Market Cap of $7.52 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $49,453.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.