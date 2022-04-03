Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.39

Shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 6547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 2.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

