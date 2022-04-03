CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading 6.4% Higher

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $66.77. Approximately 20,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,653,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.