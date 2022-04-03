Critical Comparison: International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) vs. Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems 19.75% 43.42% 4.07%

100.0% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Alliance Data Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems $3.27 billion 0.87 $801.00 million $16.02 3.55

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Monetary Systems and Alliance Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance Data Systems 0 8 5 0 2.38

Alliance Data Systems has a consensus price target of $106.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Risk & Volatility

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems (Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About Alliance Data Systems (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

