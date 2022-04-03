Critical Comparison: Star Group (NYSE:SGU) versus Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Star Group and Newegg Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 3.99% 21.37% 7.07% Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Group and Newegg Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.50 billion 0.28 $87.74 million $1.15 9.73 Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 6,656.42 -$3.24 million N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Risk and Volatility

Star Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Group beats Newegg Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods. It also provides a portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics, and other partner services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

