Critical Contrast: Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) and Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Western Midstream Partners and Kinetik, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83 Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00

Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $26.43, suggesting a potential upside of 5.88%. Kinetik has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.04%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Western Midstream Partners.

Dividends

Western Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Western Midstream Partners pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners 31.54% 30.26% 8.06% Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Kinetik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners $2.88 billion 3.50 $916.29 million $2.18 11.45 Kinetik $160.62 million 19.88 $99.22 million $5.13 12.64

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Western Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Western Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.54, indicating that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats Kinetik on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

