Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

CROX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.44.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $126.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

