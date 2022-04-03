CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $227.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.21 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,694,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.