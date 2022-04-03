CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CSG Systems International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGS. William Blair assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.11%.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.