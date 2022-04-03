CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.37 and last traded at $35.42. 737,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,396,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

