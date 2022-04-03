CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CubeSmart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

