Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON:CBP opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 264.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.83. Curtis Banks Group has a 12 month low of GBX 229.66 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 293 ($3.84). The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56. The stock has a market cap of £172.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38.

Get Curtis Banks Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.