CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 144.40% and a negative net margin of 78.86%.

CVSI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,564. The company has a market cap of $15.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.51.

CVSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of CV Sciences from $0.42 to $0.17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

