CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a PE ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.45. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

