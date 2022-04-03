CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTMX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.57. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.