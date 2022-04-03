DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.44.

NYSE:CLH opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

