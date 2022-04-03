DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $42.27 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

