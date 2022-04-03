Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on the stock.
Dalata Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 331.55 ($4.34) on Wednesday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270.50 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 327.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 325.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £738.91 million and a PE ratio of -138.15.
About Dalata Hotel Group (Get Rating)
