Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 331.55 ($4.34) on Wednesday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270.50 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 327.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 325.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £738.91 million and a PE ratio of -138.15.

About Dalata Hotel Group (Get Rating)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

