Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on Danone in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($64.29) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

Shares of BN opened at €50.27 ($55.24) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($79.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.47.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

