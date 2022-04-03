Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DASTY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.33.
DASTY opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Dassault Systèmes (Get Rating)
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
