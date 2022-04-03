Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DASTY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.33.

DASTY opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

