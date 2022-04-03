Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $439.06.

DE opened at $416.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.58. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $437.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

